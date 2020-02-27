Valldemossa 01-06-2017 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

It’s 21 degrees in Palma and partly sunny, partly cloudy, but that ferocious wind is refusing to die down so it will feel a bit cooler and it’ll be around 9 degrees overnight.

Andratx is bathed in gorgeous sunshine with a warm southerly breeze and a low of 8.

It’s blowing a gale in Santanyi and most cloudy with occasional sunny spells and a top temperature of 18 degrees dropping to 5 after dark.

Alcudia is warm and sunny with a top temperature of 21 and a low of 8 but the wind is gusting at around 30 kilometres an hour.

It’s very breezy in Soller too but there’s lots of lovely sunshine with a high of 19 and a low of 6 degrees.

Valldemossa is a lot cooler at 15 degrees and it’s sunny but there’s a 25 kilometre northerly wind and the temperature will fall to a chilly 4 degrees overnight.

Feb 27 What’s On

There’s tons of fun for all the family at the Fira del Ram in Son Fusteret with 170 attractions to choose from and it’s open between 1630 and 2300.

If you fancy something a little more sedate take a wander around the Es Baluard Museum of Contemporary Art in Palma, which has floor upon floor of amazing exhibitions and stunning collections and it’s open today from 10am until 8pm.

Artista Invitado: Bernard Van Rossum is live at the Blue Jazz Club on the top floor of Hotel Saratoga from 2100 and there’s no charge on the door.

Layonlie will rock the house at the Shamrock in Palma from midnight, it’s free to get in and the venue is open until 5am.