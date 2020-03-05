Valldemossa - archive photo 04-03-2020 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Weather

It’s been a horrendous few days with very, very strong winds across Majorca and according to Aemet it’ll get worse before it gets better.

Palma, 21 degrees today with early morning fog, 30 kilometre southerly winds, occasional sunny spells and a low of 11.

It’s 20 in Andratx with hazy sunshine but the wind will be gusting at 40 kilometres an hour so make sure everything is secure. Overnight it will be 10 degrees.

It’s very blustery in Artà too, but the sun’s out and the daytime high of 21 degrees will drop to 11 after dark.

Expect sunshine and very strong winds in Alcudia with a top temperature of 22 and a low of 11 degrees.

It’s 17 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Valldemossa with 40 kilometre an hour winds coming from all directions and a low of 10.

What’s On

There’s plenty of fun for all the family at the Fira del Ram in Son Fusteret Showground with 170 attractions on offer and it’s open from 16.30 until 23.30.

Enjoy a superb performance of Alice Through The Looking Glass at the Auditorium in Palma; it starts at 19.30 and tickets cost 20 euros.

The Pepe Ragonese Organ Trio are live at the Blue Jazz Club on the top floor of Hotel Saratoga from 21.00 and there’s no charge on the door.

And Kioto are onstage from midnight at the Shamrock on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma, it’s free to get in and the venue is open until 5am.