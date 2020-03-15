Police
Arrested with three kilos of cocaine
A 44-year-old Spaniard was detained on Sunday after over three kilos of cocaine were found in his truck.
At half seven on Sunday morning, a check was being made on vehicles arriving on a ferry at Palma. A driver apparently displayed anxiety when he realised that police had a sniffer dog. Officers found a suitcase in the cabin, which was zipped up and had a padlock on it. They asked him for the key, and he replied that he didn't know where it was.
The case was eventually opened and was found to contain three packages of a white substance. This was tested on the spot and was cocaine, the total amount of the drug having been three kilos and 370 grams.
