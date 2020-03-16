Arrested in La Soledat. 12-03-2020 Policia Nacional

Around 3am last Thursday, a resident of La Soledat in Palma called the National Police 091 number to say that an individual was breaking into cars. Officers in an unmarked car went to the scene and witnessed him forcing open a car.

They searched the 37-year-old and found a piece of strap that is used for product packaging but which, in the wrong hands, can be used to open a car lock. He had broken into thirteen cars in all and in the space of less than an hour.

Some days ago, the National Police arrested a 25-year-old, suspected of having broken into a dozen cars in Coll d'en Rabassa. This person has previous convictions for robberies, and he was already being sought in connection with breaking into two cars in Coll d'en Rabassa.