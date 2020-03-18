The Mallorca Live Festival in Magalluf takes place in May. 11-05-2018 Jaume Morey

According to the Spanish Music Federation, live music should generate revenue of 471 million euros between March and September this year. This turnover is based on income from sponsorship, merchandising and other sources as well as from ticket sales. As well as this private sector revenue, there is that from fiestas which are organised by town halls. Between March and September 2019, these generated 293 million euros.

The music industry is facing a period of great uncertainty and of financial loss. There are some 300,000 people in Spain who, either directly or indirectly, work in the live music industry. The federation says that these people will need help from the government in order to keep going.

In Majorca, Toni Rubio of Palma-based Rubio Producciones says that the cultural sector - to include live music - will require a significant financial injection, as also will the hospitality and service sectors. "We are an island and we have a monoculture - tourism - and without revenue, we can see what will happen."

Miki Jaume of Trui Espectacles, who among other things manage the Son Fusteret Showground, believes that recovery will be difficult. His sector will be in the queue for this recovery, as he suspects that as there is a return to normality, people will still be wary about attending events where there are large gatherings.

The Spanish government, he argues, should reconsider the rate of IVA (VAT) on cultural events. Meanwhile, he adds that the crisis has created a "great deal of social empathy". "We are very united and have eliminated the word 'competitor' ".