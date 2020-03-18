News
Binissalem arrest
A local resident has been arrested for allegedly biting a Police Officer in Binissalem.
The defendant was detained for violating the coronavirus lockdown rules in the town and allegedly assaulted the Officer when he was being penalised.
The suspect is charged with a crime of assaulting a Law Enforcement Official.
