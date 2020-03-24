3 more coronavirus patients die in Majorca. 20-03-2020 CATI CLADERA

Another three patients have died from coronavirus in Majorca, according to the Ministry of Health.

The fatales were, a 70-year-old man with underlying illnesses, who was admitted to Son Llàtzer Hospital, an 85 years old patient at Son Espases Hospital who died from pneumonia caused by Covid-19 and a 33-year-old man who suffered from a neurological disorder.

A total of 13 patients have died from coronavirus in the Balearic Islands.