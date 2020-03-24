Palma 47 Regiment prepare Palacio de Congresos Hotel for coronavirus patients. 23-03-2020 Youtube: Ultima Hora/M A. Cañellas

The Meliá Palma Bay Hotel, which is attached to the Palacio de Congresos in Palma, will be the first one on the Island to be used as a hospital for people infected with coronavirus.

The President of the Government, Francina Armengol, made the announcement yesterday and confirmed that the Army has already started making preparations at the hotel.

The Palma 47 Infantry Regiment has moved furniture and beds out of rooms and into cafeterias, kitchens and dining rooms in order to isolate patients with COVID-19 and a total of 250 rooms will be available at the hotel, when needed.

"It's not that we need to fill it today or tomorrow," said Francina Armengol, who insists that there are currently no problems in hospital emergencies or intensive care units, but the goal is to plan ahead and anticipate future needs.

The Meliá Palma Bay Hotel was the first hotel to be prepared to accommodate patients because it meets the size characteristics and conditions required by the Ib-Salut.

The Government also has a list of other hotels that may be used as hospitals, including Garden Hotels and Artiem Hotels.

Some Tourist accommodation may also be used as shelter for vulnerable people, including women and men who are victims of gender violence.

Hotels closed

The Hotel Federation of Mallorca said on Monday that less than 10 hotels are still open.

The Government Delegation has reported that 374 passengers arrived at Son Sant Joan Airport in Palma on Sunday and 754 departed on scheduled flights.