News
Son Moix Sports Centre to house the homeless
The Son Moix Sports Centre, home to RCD Mallorca is being set up to house at least 50 homeless people during the State of Emergency.
The Ajuntament de Palma made the announcement via Twitter and at the same time, thanked El Corte Inglés, Protur Badia Park Hotels in Sa Coma and Universal Hotel Romántica in Colonia Sant Jordi for donating mattresses and other materials for those who have absolutely nowhere else to go.
Son Moix se ha habilitado para acoger a personas sin hogar.— Ajuntament de Palma (@ajuntpalma) March 24, 2020
Gracias a todo el personal municipal que lo ha hecho posible. Gracias a @elcorteingles y a los hoteles Protur Badia Park de Sa Coma y Universal Hotel Romántica de la Colonia de Sant Jordi por la donación de material. pic.twitter.com/260sKrVIKh
The city’s firefighters went to Sa Coma to collect the mattresses, which is yet another example of how people are pulling together during at such an uncertain time in Majorca.
Son Moix stadium is beside the Ca’n Valero industrial park, 3 kilometres from the centre of Palma. It has four stands, Sol, Cubierta, Forndo Norte and Fondo Sur, with a maximum capacity of 23,142, along with a 105x68 metre pitch, state of the art changing rooms and luxurious private boxes.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.