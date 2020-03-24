Son Moix Sports Centre.

Son Moix Sports Centre.

23-03-2020Ajuntament de Palma

The Son Moix Sports Centre, home to RCD Mallorca is being set up to house at least 50 homeless people during the State of Emergency.

The Ajuntament de Palma made the announcement via Twitter and at the same time, thanked El Corte Inglés, Protur Badia Park Hotels in Sa Coma and Universal Hotel Romántica in Colonia Sant Jordi for donating mattresses and other materials for those who have absolutely nowhere else to go.

The city’s firefighters went to Sa Coma to collect the mattresses, which is yet another example of how people are pulling together during at such an uncertain time in Majorca.

Son Moix stadium is beside the Ca’n Valero industrial park, 3 kilometres from the centre of Palma. It has four stands, Sol, Cubierta, Forndo Norte and Fondo Sur, with a maximum capacity of 23,142, along with a 105x68 metre pitch, state of the art changing rooms and luxurious private boxes.

