Taking care of a luxury property. 04-04-2020 Pixabay

Shares:

The Butler Bureau in Austria is advertising employment to a German-speaking couple to look after "an important property" in Majorca.

Unlike a recent similar advert for a luxury property in Ibiza, this one doesn't specify a salary, but it points out that this will be stable, long-term employment with a separate house as accommodation.

Experience is naturally required for the various tasks. For the woman, these will include cleaning, preparation of meals, shopping, laundry. For the man, they will be maintenance and small repairs, some gardening, supervising professional workers (if this is necessary) and maintenance of an extensive and high-quality fleet of vehicles (both cars and motorcycles).