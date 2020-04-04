Property
Couple sought to look after Majorca luxury property
The Butler Bureau in Austria is advertising employment to a German-speaking couple to look after "an important property" in Majorca.
Unlike a recent similar advert for a luxury property in Ibiza, this one doesn't specify a salary, but it points out that this will be stable, long-term employment with a separate house as accommodation.
Experience is naturally required for the various tasks. For the woman, these will include cleaning, preparation of meals, shopping, laundry. For the man, they will be maintenance and small repairs, some gardening, supervising professional workers (if this is necessary) and maintenance of an extensive and high-quality fleet of vehicles (both cars and motorcycles).
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.