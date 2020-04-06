Weather
Good morning from Majorca
It's a warm and sunny day for the whole island.
Temperatures are much the same across the island with highs of 18 degrees in Palma and an overnight low of 12.
Pollensa is slightly warmer with 19 degrees but a low of 11.
It's a beautiful day in Andratx with a high of 18 and a low of 12.
Highs in Arta should reach 19 with lows of around 11 degrees.
The centre of the island can expect a top temperature of 20 falling to 10 degrees overnight.
You can see the beautiful weather across the island on our webcam page.
