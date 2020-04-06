Everything has ceased for now in Playa de Palma. 02-01-2020 Mallorca Magazin

The hoteliers association in Playa de Palma is demanding that Palma and Llucmajor town halls exempt hotels from taxes as a way of supporting them when they reopen in the future.

The association's president, Isabel Vidal, said on Monday that "it is not acceptable" for the town halls to continue charging municipal taxes. "It doesn't make sense to tax us when all our hotels are closed". The town halls "are pushing us towards an unprecedented financial collapse".

Vidal added that liquidity is needed in order to "recreate jobs". "We can't have a load of deferrals of municipal taxes awaiting later payment. If the town halls don't do their bit, there will be total paralysis of the economy."

Taxes and charges that the association wants waiving include the business activity tax, property tax (rates), rubbish tax, water rates, and the charge for reserving space on the public way.