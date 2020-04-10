Nautical
Scrapping of Son Maties yacht to start next week
Work on scrapping the yacht at Son Maties beach will start on Tuesday next week, five days before the anniversary of the yacht having run aground.
Calvia town hall has ruled out the yacht being removed by sea or by road; neither would be feasible. Instead, work will be carried out in situ. This will entail a preliminary and detailed inspection in order to create inventories of hazardous and reusable materials. Items like electrical appliances will be taken off the yacht before work on dismantling the yacht starts. Eventually, the whole of the yacht will be cut up.
The owner of the yacht will be charged with the cost of doing this - put at 80,000 euros.
