Fiestas
Ciutadella maintains the Easter "rag doll" tradition
Ciutadella has long had a strange tradition on Easter Sunday. It is the "matances de bujots", a bujot being a rag doll effigy of someone to be poked fun at, typically a politician. Various bujots are created, hanged in the street and then shot with blanks - matances de bujots is the killing of the rag dolls.
The town hall in Ciutadella had announced some time ago that the bujot event would not be going ahead. Nevertheless, some residents decided to hang their dolls anyway. There was no shooting, but there was no disputing what it was that the residents wished to kill - coronavirus. "Covid-19, we will defeat you" read one message.
