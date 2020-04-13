Weather
Good morning from Majorca
A grey, rainy start for the whole island with temperatures around 15 degrees.
The rain is forecast to clear around lunchtime.
Palma can expect some sun this afternoon with highs of 20 and overnight lows of 13.
Andratx, Manacor and Pollensa will also brighten up this afternoon but remain cloudy with some sunny spells, temperatures could reach 21 degrees and lows are expected of around 13.
It’s 22 and blustery in Santanyi with intermittent showers, occasional sunshine and a low of 12 degrees.
Humidity will drop to around 70% this afternoon once the rains clear up.
