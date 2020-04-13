Overcast this morning with some sun expected this afternoon. 13-04-2020 MDB

Shares:

A grey, rainy start for the whole island with temperatures around 15 degrees.

The rain is forecast to clear around lunchtime.

Palma can expect some sun this afternoon with highs of 20 and overnight lows of 13.

Andratx, Manacor and Pollensa will also brighten up this afternoon but remain cloudy with some sunny spells, temperatures could reach 21 degrees and lows are expected of around 13.

It’s 22 and blustery in Santanyi with intermittent showers, occasional sunshine and a low of 12 degrees.

Humidity will drop to around 70% this afternoon once the rains clear up.

You can view the weather live across the island on our webcam page.