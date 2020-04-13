Police
Arrested for stealing booze and other items
The Guardia Civil report that two people were detained in the early hours of last Friday morning after they had tried to evade a Santa Margalida police control on the road between Can Picafort and Santa Margalida.
The car drove off but was intercepted. One of the two had run off and was subsequently found hiding behind some bushes. Scattered on the road were various objects that had been thrown from the car. A Guardia Civil patrol arrived and established that these objects plus numerous others still in the car had been stolen from a house and an adjoining storage facility in Muro. They included bottles of drink and electrical goods.
As well as robbery, the two were charged with breaching the confinement rules. They were out without good reason.
