Coronavirus
Army disinfecting facilities in Minorca
The disinfection unit of the Spanish Army's General Command in the Balearics arrived in Ciutadella on Monday.
Comprising sappers and specialists in disinfection, the unit started by disinfecting the port terminal in Ciutadella. The National Police station was then disinfected, and the unit was scheduled to move to Mahon to carry out disinfection at the port and police station there.
The unit of twenty military personnel will be disinfecting a total of 23 facilities while in Minorca; these will include the airport and the prison.
