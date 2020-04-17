Police
Police alert to drug dealing on Andratx streets
Andratx police and the Guardia Civil based in Calvia are alert to the fact that drug dealing on the streets is happening at nighttime.
There is also drug consumption on the streets, as a number of residents have called the police to say that they can smell marijuana. A resident of the Calle Isaac Peral (Puerto Andratx) says that "you can see a lot of young people coming and going, and this is always at the same place".
In the early hours of Thursday morning, officers encountered a youth who threw what they suspected were drugs into a rubbish container. They searched the container, found the drugs and charged the youth with a crime against public health (drug dealing) and with a breach of confinement regulations.
