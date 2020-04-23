Weather
Good morning from Majorca
At last, the rain has stopped, temperatures are rising and it’s going to be warm and sunny in Majorca for the rest of the week.
Palma 22 degrees with lots of sunshine, a northerly breeze and a low of 12.
It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Calvia with a top temperature of 22 degrees, a light wind and a low of 11.
The sun’s out in Santanyi and it’s 21 degrees but the 25 kilometre an hour northerly wind will make it feel a little cooler and the temperature will drop to 10 overnight.
It’s a lovely day in Muro with a high of 20 degrees, plenty of sunshine, a strong coastal wind and a low of 11.
And there’s wall-to-wall sunshine in Soller today with a top temperature of 21 degrees a light breeze and an overnight low of 10.
You can view the weather across the island with our webcams, click here to view.
