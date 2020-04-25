Weather
Good morning from Majorca
Palma is 20 degrees and cloudy all day with some heavy showers, a strong easterly wind and a low of 13.
It’s 21 degrees and overcast in Andratx with scattered showers, a 15 kilometre northeasterly wind and a low of 12.
It’s 19 degrees and pouring rain in Santanyi with strong winds and a low of 13.
It’s 21 degrees cloudy and wet in Pollensa with a strong easterly wind and a low of 11.
It’s a cloudy start in Soller with a high of 21 degrees, some very heavy rain this afternoon and an overnight temperature of 10.
View the weather live across the island with our webcams.
