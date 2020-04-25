Serra de Tramuntana from Consell. 23-04-2020 David Fuller

Shares:

Palma is 20 degrees and cloudy all day with some heavy showers, a strong easterly wind and a low of 13.

It’s 21 degrees and overcast in Andratx with scattered showers, a 15 kilometre northeasterly wind and a low of 12.

It’s 19 degrees and pouring rain in Santanyi with strong winds and a low of 13.

It’s 21 degrees cloudy and wet in Pollensa with a strong easterly wind and a low of 11.

It’s a cloudy start in Soller with a high of 21 degrees, some very heavy rain this afternoon and an overnight temperature of 10.

View the weather live across the island with our webcams.