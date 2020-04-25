Thoughts now turning to restarting activity. 25-04-2020

The Council of Minorca is working on a special plan for the lifting of confinement. On Friday, the president of the Council, Susana Mora, explained that a group of experts will decide what can be activated once the state of alarm ends. She highlighted "being able to do sport" as part of a de-escalation plan that takes account of the situation in Minorca, although "we are aware that the Spanish government will decide".

She called for caution regarding the opening of the airport and ports, stressing that any rise in coronavirus cases "would be very hard for the Minorcan economy". "We cannot open facilities while the situation is not under control elsewhere. We will not jeopardise the health of residents and visitors and nor will we harm the image of the island as a safe destination."

Mora added that a package of financial measures to mitigate the effects of the crisis will be unveiled next week and that the 2020 budget is being restructured in order to "reach as many people as possible".