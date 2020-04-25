Holiday rentals are an important segment of Minorca's tourism. 11-02-2020 Josep Bagur Gomila

It is calculated that residential tourism (people with second homes) and holiday rentals generated 493 million euros in terms of visitor spending in Minorca in 2019. Between July and October, 345 million euros were spent, a sum which was higher than that for tourists who stayed in hotels - 253 million.

Owners and managers of holiday rental accommodation believe that once it is possible for people to travel, they will want to stay in safe accommodation where they can maintain social distance while also being able to count on services, in particular those for cleanliness and health.

The Viturme association for holiday rentals in Minorca doubts that the summer will be profitable, but its president, Javier Pons de Marco, suggests that British tourists will want to go to holiday destinations which don't involve long-distance travel and which can also guarantee health and social distancing. Minorca offers this.

Holiday rental accommodation accounts for thirty per cent of Minorca's tourism. The association has been telling the regional government and the Council of Minorca that once it is possible for tourists to travel, both national and from the main foreign markets, the holiday rental sector will have an advantageous position.