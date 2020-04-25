Lifestyle
Dolphins frolic off the coast of Soller
Dolphins in Soller
This fabulous footage of dolphins having a fine old time frolicking in the water off the coast of Soller was posted on Facebook by Fabrizia Giannandrea.
There have been several sightings of dolphins in Majorca since the State of Emergency began.
