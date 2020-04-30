Fewer restrictions for people exercising by themselves. 13-02-2020 Nacho Doce, Reuters

The Health Minister, Salvador Illa’s Press Conference from Palacio de La Moncloa has been delayed until 1800 on Thursday, but a few more details have emerged about the conditions for adults going out on Saturday.

There will be no time slot limitations for people practicing individual sports "if the rules are met," according to Fernando Simón, Director of the Centre for Health Alerts & Emergencies.

"If I'm not mistaken, there is no limit to any type of sport played individually," he said during a Press Conference on Thursday.

Last Saturday, the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez announced that adults would be allowed to go for a walk or play individual sports from May 2nd, but clarify the details.

The Technical Committee for Escalation is made up of the four Vice presidents of the Government, the four Ministers of Delegated Authorities, the Finance Minister and Spokesperson, the Labour Minister and the Director of the Coordination Centre for Health Alerts & Emergencies, or CCAES, as well as the Director of the Office of the President, the Secretary-General of the Presidency, the Secretary of State for Communications and the Director of the Office of the Vice-President for Social Rights.

Sequenced slots

This morning, the Minister of Transport & Mobility, José Luis Ábalos, said the ideal situation would be to stagger the times that adults could go out to walk and do sports to avoid congestion.

"Time slots must be put in place in collaboration with the Autonomous Communities and Municipalities," he said.

He insisted that clarification is absolutely necessary before Saturday to confirm when adults can go out for a walk by themselves, with people they live with, or to practice sport.

"It must be discussed at length to make sure that children, couples and those are playing sports do not mix" he said.