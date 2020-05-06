One more Covid-19 fatality in the Balearic Islands. 09-03-2020 M. À. Cañellas

The Ministry of Health confirmed one coronavirus death in the Balearic Islands on Wednesday, taking the total to 199.

There were also 11 new infections, making 1,921 altogether.

On Tuesday there were two new infections and one fatality, but as experts have pointed out in the past, the figures will continue to see-saw as the virus peters out.

1,122 people have been hospitalised since the pandemic began and 168 patients are still in the Intensive Care Unit, but there were no new admissions in the last 24 hours and the best news is that another 14 people have been discharged from hospital, which means 1,321 in the Balearic Islands have beaten the virus.

Despite the rebound in new infections on Wednesday, the cumulative incidence of infection during the last 14 days has decreased and now stands at 11.57 coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants putting the Balearic Islands in fifth place behind Murcia with 2.88 cases, The Canary Islands with 6.36, Asturias with 8.99 and Ceuta with 10.62.