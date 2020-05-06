Deya, Majorca 19-02-2020 Teresa Ayuga

Shares:

19 Municipalities in the Balearic Islands do not have any active coronavirus cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

Felanitx, Capdepera, Alaior, Llubí, Sencelles, Ses Salines, Lloseta, Maria de la Salut, Ariany, Búger, Santa Eugènia, Banyalbufar, Es Migjorn Gran, Petra, Deià, Escorca, Estellencs, Ferreries and Fornalutx are completely free of the disease but 13 of the Municipalities did have Covid-19 cases in the past.

6 Municipalities have never, ever had a case of coronavirus confirmed by laboratory tests, they are Petra, Deià, Escorca, Estellencs, Fornalutx and Ferreries.

The Serra de Tramuntana is one of the areas least affected by the coronavirus pandemic, although in general, these Municipalities have few inhabitants, especially at this time of year because many of the homes are owned by foreigners or are tourist rentals.

59.50% of all coronavirus infections in the Balearics were diagnosed in Palma which is the Municipality most affected by the disease and 63.3% of deaths were in the capital.

A total of 1,143 positive cases were diagnosed in Palma, 287 are still active, 126 patients have died and 730 have been discharged from hospital after beating the disease.