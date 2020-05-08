Sa Calobra 07-05-2020 Ultima Hora

Expect hazy sunshine in Palma today with a top temperature of 26 degrees, a 20 kilometre northeasterly wind and a low of 16.

Andratx is 25 and sunny but very blustery with an overnight low of 15 degrees, and here's what the weather's like from our webcam in the port.

It’s 23 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Santanyi with a 25 kilometre an hour easterly wind and a low of 14.

Pollensa is 25 and mostly sunny with some early evening fog, very strong winds and a low of 14 degrees.

And it’s very windy in Valldemossa too with a top temperature of 23 dropping to 14 after dark.