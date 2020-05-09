News
Significant drop in Covid-19 figures
There’s been a significant drop in the number of coronavirus deaths and infections in Spain.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 179 fatalities on Saturday, taking the total to 26,478.
There were also 604 new infections in the last 24 hours, making 223,578 altogether.
On Friday where there were 229 deaths and 1,095 new infections.
Another 2,804 patients have been discharged from hospital, which means 133,952 have fully recovered from COVID-19.
47,481 Health Professionals have been diagnosed with coronavirus nationwide.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.