604 new Covid-19 infections in Spain on Saturday. 09-05-2020 EFE

There’s been a significant drop in the number of coronavirus deaths and infections in Spain.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 179 fatalities on Saturday, taking the total to 26,478.

There were also 604 new infections in the last 24 hours, making 223,578 altogether.

On Friday where there were 229 deaths and 1,095 new infections.

Another 2,804 patients have been discharged from hospital, which means 133,952 have fully recovered from COVID-19.

47,481 Health Professionals have been diagnosed with coronavirus nationwide.