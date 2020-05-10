Can Picafort may be without beach services this summer. 10-05-2020 Antoni Pol - Archive

The Can Picafort and Son Bauló beaches could be without sunloungers, beach bars and water sports facilities this summer. Santa Margalida town hall stands to lose some 600,000 euros as a result.

The health crisis has just added uncertainty to what was already a problematic situation; for Son Bauló beach there were no takers for the concessions. For Can Picafort there were bidders and an award was made. However, as Mayor Martí Torres explains, the award couldn't be completed "because we were caught in the middle of the state of alarm". "We'll have to see if, with the new conditions, the concessionaire is still interested." Torres adds that the town hall is obviously still waiting to know the definitive measures for using beaches.

The town hall has authorisation from Costas Authority for two-year extensions to concessions for Can Picafort and Son Bauló beaches. However, the fact that the investment required is so as to operate for only two summers has been another factor that may have discouraged interest.



In Can Picafort, because of its high dependence on tourism, the majority of residents and businesses have been affected by the crisis, and there are businesses which are considering not opening this season and instead availing themselves of ERTE aid.

As for terraces, Torres says that the town hall will ensure that safety measures are complied with. "But we will have to be permissive and tolerant. So long as terraces do not affect traffic or pedestrians, it is time for us to lend them a hand."