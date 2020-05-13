Magalluf. archive photo 13-05-2020 Ultima Hora

Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a 30 kilometre an hour southerly wind, a top temperature of 22 and a low of 12.

It’s a beautiful sunny day in Andratx but it’s blustery there too with a high of 22 degrees falling to 14 after dark. Here's how it's looking from our webcam.

Santanyi is 22 degrees with lots of sunshine, a 35 kilometre an hour southerly wind and a low of 13.

Muro is 24 and sunny with very strong winds and an overnight temperature of 13.

And it’s a lovely day in Soller with high winds, a top temperature of 24 degrees and a low of 12.