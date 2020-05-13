Transport
ORA parking restrictions in force from Wednesday
ORA attendants are back at work in Palma for the first time since service was suspended when the coronavirus State of Emergency began on March 16.
The ORA hours are from 0900 to 1430 and 1630 until 2000.
Employees spent the last couple of days setting up and programming around 433 ticket vending machines in 8 Palma neighbourhoods and have been supplied with masks, gloves and hand gel to protect them whilst they work.
ORA machines will be disinfected once a day and it will be possible to pay with cash but users are advised to use the mobiAPParc App to make payments when possible.
