EU tourists to be allowed back in the Balearic Islands in June. 17-03-2020 P. Pellicer

Shares:

Balearic Airports will be able to receive tourists from the European Union at the end of June when Phase 3 of the coronavirus de-escalation plan comes to an end.

The Minister of Transport, Mobility & Urban Agenda, José Luis Ábalos, and the Prime Minister, Francina Armengol, discussed the issue during a video-conference meeting on Thursday.

"Minister Ábalos has confirmed to me that the Spanish Government is working according to these guidelines to guarantee the right to mobility of European and Spanish citizens," said Francina Armengol.

Mobility between the Spanish provinces will be possible during the last phase of de-escalation plan between June 8 and June 22 and the Central Government wants to restart flights from EU countries at the same time.

"AENA is already working on the necessary protocols for the reopening of airports to International flights at that time,” said President Armengol.

Prepared

At a meeting on Wednesday with the Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, Armengol stressed that the Balearic Islands would be ready to begin pilot tests for the reopening of air connections from the second half of June.

"We have the coronavirus pandemic under control, the Tourism Sector and the Unions are working to adapt facilities so that they can open safely as soon as possible and the Government has put safety protocols in place for workers,” she said.

Minister Ábalos and President Armengol agree on the need to recover air mobility, according to Government, Ministry and European Commission guidelines and also that transport restrictions should be lifted at the end of June.

"We have to do things very well and safely because we cannot afford to take a step back,” said Armengol.

The Hotel Sector in the Balearics Islands will be able to reopen progressively to try to save the summer season and reactivate all the Productive Sectors of the Islands.