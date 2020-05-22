Weather
Mulled wine in Bini as temperatures hit 32 degrees!
It was almost a question of mulled wine in Binissalem this afternoon as the maximum temperature reached the 32 degrees Centigrade mark, according to the Palma Met Office.
Majorca's wine capital was sizzling this afternoon with the top temperature on the island and even in Palma temperatures were close to the 30 degrees Centigrade mark.
The heatwave will continue for the next 7 days coinciding with the opening of beaches on Monday. Get your sun cream ready….it is going to be a hot weekend.
