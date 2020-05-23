El Corte Inglés, Palma. archive photo. 25-09-2018 L. Forteza

Now that Majorca is progressing to Phase 2 on Monday, all Shopping Centres and big stores can reopen.

For the next few days staff at El Corte Inglés in Palma are cleaning every crevice at stores in Jaime III and the Avenidas.

Maximum security and protection measures in place for both customers and employees, capacity will be limited and the use of masks and gloves is mandatory.

Each department has been set up to make it easier for clients to find what they need whilst complying with social distancing.

Almost all staff employed by the Department Store are now out of Temporary Employment Regulation File, or ERTE and back at work and at least 50% have been out of ERTE for more than a month to help meet online demand.

In addition to making hydro-alcoholic gel available at the entrance to the stores and various other points inside, markings have been installed on the floor to remind customers about the 2-metre social distancing rule and partitions have been installed at counters, information desks and pay points to protect staff and customers.

Signs have been put up to inform consumers about the new protocols and stairs and accesses have been temporarily modified.

Lifts can only be used by people with reduced mobility and people with baby carriages or shopping carts and the number of occupants is limited to one person in every 2 square metres.

Special indicators are in place to make sure capacity on each floor and the shop as a whole doesn’t exceed the limit allowed and Security Guards will carry out periodic counts and regulate accesses when necessary.

Additional Safety & Hygiene Measures

Returned products will be sanitised using DS-38 steam irons, exposure to ultraviolet-C light, or other valid, duly accredited formulas.

The bags used to return clothes will be destroyed and hangers disinfected.

Social distancing will be in place at changing rooms, customers will be asked to queue 2 metres apart and an employee will clean and disinfect each space after use including the floors and walls.

Any garments tried on in the changing rooms which are not bought by the customer, will be sanitised using steam irons, exposure to ultraviolet-C light, or other valid, duly accredited formulas.

It will be mandatory to use protectors when trying on shoes and hats and disposable covers on mattresses and sofas will be cleaned periodically.

Testers will not be available in the Perfumery Department and the product displays will be covered up.

In Jewellery and Sunglasses, products will be cleaned every time a customer tries something on.

Preventative measures that are already in place in the supermarkets will be maintained and home delivery baskets, store carts and baskets are included in disinfection programs. Promotions and demonstrations are allowed, but food tasting is banned.

Floors, contact surfaces, counters, cash machines, POS terminals, taps, seats and changing rooms will be cleaned and disinfected daily.

Display items such as televisions, computers as well as sports equipment and the pens used to sign for goods at pay points will be cleaned and disinfected every time they are touched and an employee will clean and disinfected the toilets every time they are used.