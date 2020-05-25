Environment
Dolphins visit Port Adriano before Stage 2 begins
Video of a school of dolphins frolicking off the coast of Majorca on Saturday has been posted on Twitter.
After nearly three months of lockdown and zero activity in the port, the water is crystal clear, making it really easy to see the dolphins.
The footage was recorded while the dolphins were cruising alongside a boat between El Toro Island and Port Adriano marina.
Delfines jugando junto a un barco entre Port Adriano y la isla de El Toro. Maravillas de nuestro mar #portadriano #mallorca #delfines 🐬 pic.twitter.com/Qv2paGA302— Port Adriano (@portadriano1) May 23, 2020
