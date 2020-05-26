Courts
Expulsion from Spain of Chilean burglars
Four Chilean burglars who committed a series of break-ins between June and July 2018 will be expelled from Spain in September.
On Monday, the four were each sentenced to five years and five months in prison, with expulsion from Spain after two-fifths of the sentences have been served. As they have been in prison since July 2018, the expulsion and return to Chile will be in September.
The Guardia Civil say that the four belonged to a Chilean network that has been committing robberies in various parts of Europe in recent years. Targeting luxury properties, the wave of break-ins in Majorca started on Sant Joan Eve in 2018, the 23rd of June. On that night, two properties - one in Bendinat, the other in Santa Ponsa - were broken into. Twenty-four hours later, there were further burglaries. The gang concentrated on properties in Calvia and Santanyi.
They stole jewellery and cash, the total value of which was some 300,000 euros. In terms of value, the largest haul was from the final break-in on July 22 - jewellery worth 170,000 euros. Soon after this, they were arrested at a flat in Magalluf.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.