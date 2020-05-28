Rafa Nadal: "Come to Majorca. Play Safe" 28-05-2020 Youtube: Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar

“Majorca is a very special island. To me, it is one of the most incredible places in the world”. This is the statement Rafa Nadal chose to start a video that served as an invitation for thousands of people around the world to once again enjoy one of the most popular tourist destinations at this time of year.

Since 2017, every summer, the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar has brought over 2,000 children and 700 adults to its site in Majorca to play sport in state-of-the-art facilities while enjoying a unique destination. “I would like to invite you all to discover this beautiful island and play sport safely. We have a great team who will dedicate their time to looking after your wellbeing”, added Rafa in the video.

During these complex times, the Academy has already become a global role model in terms of health and safety having guaranteed the wellbeing of more than 80 players who had to confine themselves on site during the State of Emergency as they could not return home.

During this period of de-escalation, the Academy is now implementing the new protocols so that both Spanish and foreign tennis lovers can enjoy the Summer Camp and other adult programmes safely in the coming months.

As Rafa says … “We’re waiting for you in Majorca!”