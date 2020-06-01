Animal Welfare
Injured turtle trapped in fishing net
Injured turtle caught in fishing net near Andratx.
Police were called to Sant Elm beach at the weekend after a Fisherman found an injured turtle trapped in a net.
The Officers called the Palma Aquarium Foundation, then waited at the pier and stopped the turtle from going back out to sea until help arrived. They tipped water over the turtle to keep it cool in the hot sun.
The turtle was checked out by experts, who believe its injuries were caused by a propeller.
Local residents have asked the Palma Aquarium Foundation to release the turtle at Sant Elm beach when it recovers.
