Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma mostly cloudy today with occasional sunshine, a strong southerly breeze and a high of 25 dropping to 15 degrees overnight.
It’s 26 and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Andratx but it’s a bit blustery there too and the low is 15.
The sun’s out in Llucmajor and it’s 27 degrees with a 25 kilometre southerly wind and a low of 16.
Alcudia is hot and sunny with strong winds, and a top temperature of 30 degrees falling to 17 after dark. Here’s a look at the weather from our webcam in the port.
It’s blowing a gale in Deya with winds gusting at 40 kilometres an hour, a high of 27 degrees and a low of 15.
