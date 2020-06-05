Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
It’s a beautiful sunny Friday in Palma with a high of 26 degrees and a low of 16, but that 35 kilometre an hour northerly wind will make it feel much cooler. Here’s a peak from our webcam in Can Barbara.
Andratx is partly sunny partly cloudy and very blustery with a top temperature of 25 degrees falling to 15 after dark.
It’s sunny but very windy in Santanyi, with a high of 26 degrees and an overnight low of 16.
Winds are gusting up to 45 kilometres an hour in Alcudia but those morning clouds should disappear by lunchtime and it’ll be 26 degrees when the sun comes out and 17 overnight.
Banyalbufar is 23 degrees today and mostly sunny with a light breeze and a low of 18.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.