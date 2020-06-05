Visit
The British ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, is paying his first visit to Majorca….but it is a visit with a difference, it is a virtual visit because of the lockdown situation.
The ambassador started his day with a typical Majorcan breakfast in the gardens of his residence in Madrid and then he was due to hold a series of meetings via video conference with leading local officials including the President of the Balearic government, Francina Armengol. He also gave an interview to Bulletin editor, Jason Moore.
