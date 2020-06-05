Majorca moves to Phase 3 on Monday. 26-05-2020 Teresa Ayuga

The Spanish Health Minister, Salvador Illa has confirmed that Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza will move to Phase 3 of the coronavirus de-escalation plan on Monday. Formentera has been in Phase 3 since June 1.

He also revealed that the Council will approve a decree on Tuesday confirming the new measures.

Andalusia, including Malaga and Granada, Aragon, Asturias, Cantabria, Guadalajara, Cuenca, areas of Catalonia, Extremadura, Galicia, La Rioja, Navarra, Melilla, Murcia, the Basque Country and The Canary Islands will also progress to Phase 3.

Madrid, Castilla y León, Barcelona and Lleida will progress to phase 2 on Monday.

For the Balearic Islands, progression to the next phase means Inter-Island travel will also be possible.

The President of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol, has been lobbying for Inter-Island travel for more than a week and is very happy that it's finally been approved by the Central Government.

“The Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez responded in a favourable way, despite the fact that the State of Emergency has been extended until June 21 and all Phase 3 Communities will be able to make their own decisions from now on,” she said.

Retail establishments, Commercial and Professional Service activities can open on Monday, regardless of how big their sales area is, provided capacity is limited to 50%. The common areas and recreational areas in Shopping Centres and Parks will also be open to the public, with capacity limited to 40% and the capacity of premises and commercial establishments located within Shopping Centres is limited to 50%.

What you can do

In the Hospitality & Catering Sector people can eat and drink at the bar as long as social distancing is maintained between customers or groups and the 2-metre distance between tables must also be maintained. Outdoor terrace capacity has been increased to 75%.

Casinos, gambling establishments, gambling halls, recreation halls, raffle halls, betting venues and other similar facilities will reopen on Monday, but capacity is limited to 50% and the necessary safety hygiene measures must be in place.

Pedro Sánchez has also confirmed that Autonomous Communities that are in phase 3 of the plan will have the power to decide when to end that phase and leave the State of Emergency.