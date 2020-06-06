Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is 27 degrees with early morning fog, strong winds, lots of sunshine and a low of 18.
It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy and 26 degrees in Andratx with a light wind and a low of 16.
The sun’s out in Ses Salines but it’s very blustery with a top temperature of 26 degrees dropping to 16 overnight.
Muro is the place to be today, it’s 30 degrees with wall-to-wall sunshine, a southerly breeze to keep you cool and a low of 15 degrees. Here's a look at the weather from our webcam on the beach.
Deya is lovely and sunny too with a high of 28 degrees, moderate southerly winds and a low of 15.
