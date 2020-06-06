Hotels to get Safe Tourism Certificates. archive photo. 05-08-2016 Pere Bota

The Hotel Federation of Mallorca, or FEHM, has signed an agreement with the audit company SGS to issue a “Safe Tourism Certified” based on compliance with the coronavirus measures and protocols to reduce contagion.

The certificate will be prepared by the ICTE in collaboration with the Secretary of State for Tourism and involves the implementation of a System of Prevention of Health Risks against coronavirus in hotels.

The aim is to promote safe tourism and generate trust amongst National and International customers and tour operators, according to the FEHM.