Tourism
Hotels to get Covid-19 Health Certificates
The Hotel Federation of Mallorca, or FEHM, has signed an agreement with the audit company SGS to issue a “Safe Tourism Certified” based on compliance with the coronavirus measures and protocols to reduce contagion.
The certificate will be prepared by the ICTE in collaboration with the Secretary of State for Tourism and involves the implementation of a System of Prevention of Health Risks against coronavirus in hotels.
The aim is to promote safe tourism and generate trust amongst National and International customers and tour operators, according to the FEHM.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.