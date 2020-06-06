Son Moix Sports Centre is now called Visit Mallorca Estadi. 05-06-2020 Jaume Morey

Son Moix stadium is changing its name to Visit Mallorca Estadi to help promote the Island.

The President and Co-owner of RCD Mallorca, Andy Kholberg, has struck an agreement to promote Majorca overseas to help revive tourism.

The new name will debut at the match against FC Barcelona next Saturday, June 13 and is scheduled to be used at least until the end of the 2021/2022 season.

The proposal is due to be announced by Mallorca’s Board of Directors and has been warmly welcomed by the Professional Football League, LFP.

The project fits perfectly with Palma City Council's strategic plan to reactivate tourist markets and Councillors will actively participate in the project, through the Fundació Mallorca Turisme which will take full advantage of the circumstances to link the new stadium name with the Majorca promotional logo.

“To call it the Visit Mallorca Stadium is ​​a very positive proposal and we must thank Andy Kholberg, particularly now when things are so complicated in the Tourism Sector because of the coronavirus pandemic,” said a Palma City Council representative.

The Fundació Mallorca Turisme says it will pay to have its logo next to the new name of the field, "because it is an active tourist promotional policy that will have a direct impact on the Spanish and foreign markets.”

The Hotel Business Federation of Mallorca, or FEHM, owner of Visit Mallorca and chains such as Meliá and Roc, will also actively participate “because this initiative serves as another promotional tool that will affect the Spanish and European markets.”

Associates

The Consell, Tourism Foundation, Foundació 365, OK Cars Group will also collaborate along with Globalia through Air Europa and its Tour Operators.

Fundació 365 supports any tourist promotion that has a positive impact on Palma, in terms of accommodation and cultural, commercial, restaurant and complementary services.

The Globalia group has supported the initiative from the outset saying, "it will advertise the Island in all markets and help the promotional campaigns that are designed to capture the largest market possible for Spanish and International tourists and we must thank Andy Kohlberg for his proposal.”

The match against FC Barcelona next Saturday, June 13th, will be used to promote the project at National and International level, the race is on to get all the new signs up.

This public-private collaboration is a first at International level and will represent a before and after in RCD Mallorca’s relations with the Island. The club is firmly committed to promoting tourism and hopes this collaboration will reverse the current tourism paralysis in Majorca.