Shares:

On Saturday the highest recorded temperature was in Pollensa with 29.9ºC.

Maximum Temperatures

Pollensa................................... 29.9 degrees Centigrade

Sant Joan de Labritja............... 29.1 degrees Centigrade

Muro, S’Albufera...................... 28.5 degrees Centigrade

Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 27.7 degrees Centigrade

Sa Pobla.................................. 27.4 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella............... 8.5 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 10.5 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 11.3 degrees Centigrade

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 11.7 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 12.1 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Portocolom....................................................... 35 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 33 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 32 (km/h)

Menorca, airport............................................... 27 (km/h)

Pollensa............................................................ 26 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 50 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 44 (km/h)

Portocolom....................................................... 44 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 39 (km/h)

Sa Pobla.......................................................... 37 (km/h)