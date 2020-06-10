Island Councilor Jaume Alzamora and Lidl Regional Director Achim Becker at presentation. (both in the centre) 09-06-2020 P. Pellicer

The Lidl supermarket chain is strengthening its commitment to the Balearics by making more local products available in its 23 stores on the Islands.

"The aim is to encourage people to buy Balearic products, to contribute to the continuity of small producers who are facing closure because the State of Emergency has reduced their market access,” said Lidl.

The company is joining the Consell de Mallorca’s call to promote agri-food products from the archipelago.

Between March and May, the chain tripled the amount of milk it buys exclusively from farms in Majorca through the General Mallorcan Agrarian Association, or AGAMA, to 200,000.

Lidl has also increased the amount of fruit and vegetables it buys from local farmers to more than 15,000 kilos of produce a week, which includes eggplant, zucchini, onion, potato, cucumber, white pepper and Ramallet tomatoes.

The company has been buying produce from 16 local suppliers for years and now sells around 60 items from the Balearic Islands in its shops in Spain and elsewhere in Europe.

In the last 5 years, Lidl has bought around 81 million euros worth of produce from suppliers in the Balearic Islands.

In 2019 alone it bought 17 million euros worth of local produce and 17% of that was exported, making Balearic products available in shops in Germany, France and Italy.

Employment

Lidl contributes more than 64 million euros a year to Balearic GDP and has generated 1,177 jobs, according to a study by the Consultancy Group, PwC.