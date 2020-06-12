Tourism
Germans only for the meantime in the Balearics
A large number of online readers in the UK have been asking the Bulletin if they would be able to fly to Majorca for a holiday next week via Germany.
Sadly, there is no loophole in this pilot scheme.
The Bulletin consulted various sources today and the pilot scheme is for German holidaymakers and German passport holders only flying from designated German airports and that apparently applies to all other nationalities.
The Foreign and Commonwealth Office is reportedly about to alter its travel advice so the best thing is to keep an eye on its website.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.