The hotel Palma Beach in the Playa de Palma is getting ready for the arrival of the German tourists on Monday. 09-06-2020 CATI CLADERA

A large number of online readers in the UK have been asking the Bulletin if they would be able to fly to Majorca for a holiday next week via Germany.

Sadly, there is no loophole in this pilot scheme.

The Bulletin consulted various sources today and the pilot scheme is for German holidaymakers and German passport holders only flying from designated German airports and that apparently applies to all other nationalities.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office is reportedly about to alter its travel advice so the best thing is to keep an eye on its website.

