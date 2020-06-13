Shares:

A German man, wanted in his home country for parental child abduction, has been arrested in Portocolom by the Guardia Civil.

On Thursday, the Guardia Civil received information from the German authorities that the man and his son were residing in Portocolom. Investigators were able to establish where they were living, and officers proceeded to arrest the father, who had abducted the boy in March 2016.

The child is in the temporary care of social services, awaiting German authorities' procedures to reunite him with his mother. The father is in custody under an order from the Audiencia Nacional high court in Madrid and will be extradited to Germany.