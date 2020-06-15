Transport
Warning to Motorists!
The tunnel connecting Avenidas with Carrer del General Riera and Carrer d’Antoni Marqués in Palma will remain closed all week, according to Palma City Council.
AVÍS ⚠️ El túnel que connecta avingudes amb General Riera i Antoni Marquès romandrà tancat dues setmanes.— Ajuntament de Palma (@ajuntpalma) June 15, 2020
👷♀️ Treballam en la substitució d'una canonada d'aigües pluvials que ha causat un defecte al paviment del túnel.
🔗 https://t.co/uGKiCN3gL8 pic.twitter.com/nwkwvDwog4
A stormwater pipe has burst inside the tunnel which caused the pavement to collapse and a team of workers has been deployed to try to replace it as soon as possible.
The Council says the tunnel will be opened section by section from next Monday.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.