Palma tunnel closed. 12-06-2020 Teresa Ayuga

Shares:

The tunnel connecting Avenidas with Carrer del General Riera and Carrer d’Antoni Marqués in Palma will remain closed all week, according to Palma City Council.

AVÍS ⚠️ El túnel que connecta avingudes amb General Riera i Antoni Marquès romandrà tancat dues setmanes.

👷‍♀️ Treballam en la substitució d'una canonada d'aigües pluvials que ha causat un defecte al paviment del túnel.

🔗 https://t.co/uGKiCN3gL8 pic.twitter.com/nwkwvDwog4 — Ajuntament de Palma (@ajuntpalma) June 15, 2020

A stormwater pipe has burst inside the tunnel which caused the pavement to collapse and a team of workers has been deployed to try to replace it as soon as possible.

The Council says the tunnel will be opened section by section from next Monday.